Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys 377 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.1 %

JNJ stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 34.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

