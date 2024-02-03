SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 25.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SITE. Loop Capital lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.6 %

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $158.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $176.16.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

