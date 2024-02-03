Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 151.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 264,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,959,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 in the last three months. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 10.3 %

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $57.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

