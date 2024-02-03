Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:SKX opened at $57.03 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last ninety days. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

