South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 1,700 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $47,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

