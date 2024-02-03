South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 58.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock valued at $122,680 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CWT opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

