South Dakota Investment Council Has $172,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.06.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

