South Dakota Investment Council Has $240,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,382 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,134,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,976,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $65,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

