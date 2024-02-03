South Dakota Investment Council Has $436,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after acquiring an additional 896,472 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,371.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 386,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,811,000 after acquiring an additional 359,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.13 and a 52-week high of $169.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

