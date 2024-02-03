South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign stock opened at $199.60 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,589 shares of company stock worth $9,354,444. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

