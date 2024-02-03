South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $54.94 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

