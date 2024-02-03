South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BKR opened at $28.99 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.