South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after acquiring an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after acquiring an additional 827,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of BKR opened at $28.99 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
