South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Garmin were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 108.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after purchasing an additional 970,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total transaction of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.80.

Garmin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

