South Dakota Investment Council Purchases Shares of 25,000 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $602.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

