South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Stock Position in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,827 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2,046.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 165.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on KAR. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of OPENLANE from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OPENLANE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Price Performance

KAR stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Company Profile

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

