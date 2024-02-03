South Dakota Investment Council Sells 16,870 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKSI. TheStreet upgraded MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $109.35 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.42%.

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,783. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

