South Dakota Investment Council Sells 200 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $314.82. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.42.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total value of $1,185,327.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total transaction of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

