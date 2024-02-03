South Dakota Investment Council Sells 500 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.44. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.87.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

