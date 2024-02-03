SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson Sells 12,907 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 12,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $2,315,644.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,212,401.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $179.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.05 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,858,000 after purchasing an additional 49,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 549.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,132,000 after purchasing an additional 150,330 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,213,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPS Commerce

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.