Steph & Co. Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 73,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,297,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 39,999 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft stock opened at $411.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.02. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

