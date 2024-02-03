Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $166.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $171.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $191.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.01 and a 200 day moving average of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in Landstar System by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

