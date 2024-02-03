StockNews.com Downgrades Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Salesforce from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $262.64.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $285.68 on Friday. Salesforce has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $289.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,690,118.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.05, for a total value of $4,275,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,656,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,690,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $2,128,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock valued at $367,876,175. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.