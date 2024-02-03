Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 285,617 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $42,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 260.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

