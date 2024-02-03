Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $11.10. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 1,034,864 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
