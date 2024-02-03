Susquehanna Cuts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.28.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $84.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.20 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

