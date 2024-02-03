Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.13 and a 1-year high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

