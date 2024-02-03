Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg Sells 4,000 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
TDY stock opened at $432.74 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $426.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.67.
Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.
