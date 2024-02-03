Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TDY. BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $515.67.

NYSE:TDY opened at $432.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.51.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,568.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,272.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

