The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $500.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $414.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $483.44.

Shares of META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total transaction of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

