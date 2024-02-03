Timothy Johnston Sells 27,345 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Stock

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Johnston sold 27,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.46, for a total value of $12,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,445.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Timothy Johnston sold 10,929 shares of Li-Cycle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $4,480.89.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Li-Cycle last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LICY shares. UBS Group downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Li-Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

