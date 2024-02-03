Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) General Counsel Sells $4,131,413.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 224,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $4,131,413.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TOST opened at $18.67 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Toast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.65.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
