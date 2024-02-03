Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Position Decreased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of Trex worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 507.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 139,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $86.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.06. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.58.

TREX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.89.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

