Truist Financial Lowers Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.50.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 7.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth $927,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 485,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,251,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
