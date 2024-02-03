Universal (NYSE:UVV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Universal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UVV

Universal Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.92. Universal has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $638.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Universal during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Universal by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal by 57.5% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.