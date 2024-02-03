US Bancorp DE Sells 296 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 669,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $291,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $661.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $204.21 and a 12 month high of $666.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $523.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.90.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.