Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Vericel worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 83.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,426 shares of company stock worth $1,174,397. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VCEL opened at $42.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.32. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

