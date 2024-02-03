Versor Investments LP Has $125,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,300,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,056,000 after purchasing an additional 452,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after buying an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,671,000 after buying an additional 407,885 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $12.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.