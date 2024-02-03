Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,602,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,731 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 132,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

