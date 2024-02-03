Versor Investments LP Takes Position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 3.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,559,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,888,000 after purchasing an additional 130,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after purchasing an additional 203,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in nLIGHT by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,357,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in nLIGHT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,850,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,534,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LASR stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $603.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.47. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $15.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.11% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Benchmark upgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on nLIGHT

About nLIGHT

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.