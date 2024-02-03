Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 380,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of AGNC Investment worth $19,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 955.96 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

