Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 221,743 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.42% of LSB Industries worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 11.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 511,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $870,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 35,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter worth about $725,000. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXU stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a market cap of $571.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.09. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.63 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

