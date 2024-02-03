Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 58,006 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $55.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.