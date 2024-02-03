Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,901 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,901 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $134.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $270.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.78.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

