Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 90,377 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 60.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 992.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 2.6 %

International Paper stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

