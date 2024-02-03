Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 278,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 251,064 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Century Communities worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Century Communities Stock Performance

NYSE CCS opened at $93.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

