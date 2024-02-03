Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down to $25.30

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.30, but opened at $23.90. Wabash National shares last traded at $23.52, with a volume of 367,934 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Wabash National Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wabash National by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,128,000 after buying an additional 33,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Articles

