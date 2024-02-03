Wedbush Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $520.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $420.00 to $520.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $483.44.

Shares of META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $167.66 and a 52-week high of $485.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total value of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total value of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

