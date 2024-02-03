Wedbush Increases Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $895.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $825.00 to $895.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DECK. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $809.85.

Shares of DECK opened at $881.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $709.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $603.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $508,000. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $709,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

