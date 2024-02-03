Wells Fargo & Company Increases Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $180.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of LSTR opened at $191.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.01 and a 200-day moving average of $185.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Landstar System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

