William J. Phd Link Sells 28,250 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $1,403,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

RxSight Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $47.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 1.21. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RxSight by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in RxSight by 788.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, RxSight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

